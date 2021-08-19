Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.