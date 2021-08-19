Harvest Finance Price Hits $256.76 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $256.76 or 0.00578189 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $157.06 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 642,833 coins and its circulating supply is 611,682 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

