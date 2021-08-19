Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 529 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

