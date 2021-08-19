Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,307 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.