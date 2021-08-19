Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,244 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

