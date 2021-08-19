Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 481 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

