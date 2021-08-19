Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

