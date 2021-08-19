Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harrow Health by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,821 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

