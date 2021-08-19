Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 908,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 137.09.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
