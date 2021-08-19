Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 908,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 137.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

