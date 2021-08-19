Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

HRGLY remained flat at $$43.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HRGLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.