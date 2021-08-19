Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €131.44 ($154.63).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €218.40 ($256.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

