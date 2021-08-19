Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 187,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

