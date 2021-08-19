Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.91 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

