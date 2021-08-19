Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,545. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

