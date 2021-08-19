Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

HAE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 450,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.