H O. Woltz III Sells 10,000 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IIIN stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

