GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,730 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

