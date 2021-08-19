GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

