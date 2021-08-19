GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

TSCO opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

