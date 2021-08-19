GWM Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 842,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cinemark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

