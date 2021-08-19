GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

