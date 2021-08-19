Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 1,014,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

