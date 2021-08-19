Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 1,014,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
