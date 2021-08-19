Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

GDYN traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

