GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GHG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,496. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GHG. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.