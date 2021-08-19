GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GHG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,496. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHG. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

