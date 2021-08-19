GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 29.7% in July

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $265.46 million and a P/E ratio of -28.68.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

