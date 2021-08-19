GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Shares of GPV opened at C$16.93 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.79. The company has a market cap of C$364.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.