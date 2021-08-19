Greenhaven Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,426,061 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 156,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

CF Industries stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 28,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

