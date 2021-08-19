Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,511 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,950% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Also, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

