Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

