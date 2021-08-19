Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,858.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

