Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $126.80 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

