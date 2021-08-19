Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

