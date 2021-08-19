Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. United Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.08 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

