Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

JLL stock opened at $237.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

