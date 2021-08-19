Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.95. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

