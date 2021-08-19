Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.