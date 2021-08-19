GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

