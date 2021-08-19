Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 9.5% Following Weak Earnings

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were down 9.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

