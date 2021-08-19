Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 9.5% Following Weak Earnings

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were down 9.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $721.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
