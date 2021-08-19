GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of -39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

