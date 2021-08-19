Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,526 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

