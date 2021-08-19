Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,058,281 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KNBE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 478,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

