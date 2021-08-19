Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,119 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 503.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

ODT opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

