Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Electromed stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

