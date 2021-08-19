Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

