Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,629 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYGR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

