Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

