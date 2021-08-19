Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NATR opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

