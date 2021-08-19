Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of USA Truck as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in USA Truck by 69.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 25.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

