Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Electromed by 76.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.