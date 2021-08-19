Gold Poker Price Up 94.7% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $23,451.08 and $111.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

